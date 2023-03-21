Watch Lana del Rey perform “Love” for the fist time

Lana del Rey has performed “Love” for the first time ever. The good news is that you can watch this performance in HD at the end of this review.

This performance didn’t come as planned. In fact, there were never any plans for this but Lana surprised us all with her appearance at the SXSW concert in Texas. The song she chose to perform, “Love”, is her new single that has been hitting the radio recently. I’m sure you’ve heard this single already and now you get to see its live performance.

Lana’s new single “Love” is from her upcoming fifth studio album. This new album is planned to a mid-year release but her label is yet to announce a final release date.

The performance that you are going to watch is one of the most amazing performances that you’d see this year. There are absolutely no flaws and Lana was spot-on with her vocals. She delivered the verses perfectly and her emotions were just amazing. Watch “Love” below and you’ll enjoy every moment of it.

Watch Lana del Rey perform “Love” – live in Texas