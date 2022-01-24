Watch Kendrick Lamar’s “Love” Music Video + Review

Kendrick Lamar has premiered the official music video for her third single from “DAMN” album. This single is titled “Love”. Dave Meyers directed the music video.

In the video, we see Kendrick Lamar hitting the beach. He is walking there in one scene and you see him in a room full of women n the next scene. The rapper will also get into a car and rap verses from the passenger’s seat. Not only that, but you are also going to see him in a dark alley, where he delivers some more verses. He is wearing a grey and flashy hoodie that looks just about perfect for this video.

As the video progresses, you know that Kendrick Lamar has put his heart and soul into these visuals. You see the rapper doing his best to produce magic on-screen moments. The video ends with Kendrick Lamar going to back his wife and finding the “Love” that he deserves. It’s a beautiful music video that has full potential to become your favorite MV this month. It’s high-budget and Dave Meyers has done a great job as a director.

I highly recommend that you watch this new MV from Mr. Lamar. The album “DAMN” is already nominated for Grammys. I’m sure with this video doing good, Kendrick Lamar will have every chance to win the “Album of the Year”. Watch the MV below and don’t forget to leave comments below.

Watch Official Music Video “Love” by Kendrick Lamar