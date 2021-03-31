Watch Katy Perry Perform “Act My Age” in Japan

Katy Perry has given us the first ever TV performance of her new single “Act My Age”. She was on her Witness World Tour and performing in Japan this week. That’s where she decided to give her fans something more – a first time TV performance of her song “Act My Age”. First, Katy surprised her Asian fans by coming to Japan as a part of her world tour and then she decided to give her fans another BIG surprise by performing the a song for the first time on TV.

Katy decided to appear on the famous morning show Sukkiri in Japan. The song that she choose to perform in the TV show is also a special song since it’s only a part of international and Japan edition of her album. For everyone else, this is an unheard song.

With her world tour and this performance on Asian TV, Katy Perry has done a great thing. She has a huge following in Asia and her surprising her fans is a great move. It could help her in the future.

The song “Act My Age” is a very cute pop song that’s perfectly suitable for a lively TV performance. No one thought we could see a TV performance of this song since it was a special song for Asian and other international fans. No that she has performed it on TV, we just love her for that.

Watch Katy Perry Perform “Act My Age” on TV in Japan