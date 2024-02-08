Watch “Heaven” Music Video by Julia Michaels

Only a few days after giving us “Heaven” audio, Julia Michaels has also premiered the official music video for her new song from the Fifty Shades movie soundtrack. This song will appear in the upcoming “Fifty Shades Freed” movie that will hit the theaters this month.

The music video shows Julia in her kitchen filled with bad boys. The music video is directed by Sophie Muller. The video came out on YouTube. Surprisingly, it’s a low budget video against all our expectation. However, like the majority of other low budget music videos, this one isn’t crap. In fact, it’s pretty good and can be a candidate for one of your favorite videos this week. If you can do this at such low budget, I’m sure team Julia and Sophie will give us many more awesome music videos in the times to come.

The music video does justice to the song. It also connects audiences with the movie, making sure that the video stays true to the feature film. That’s one aspect that some of you might ignore but for me, that makes it a really good MV. It’s definitely a win-win situation for Julia Michaels who has already received plenty of appreciation from bloggers and critics alike for her bop “Heaven”. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Heaven” by Julia Michaels