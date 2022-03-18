Watch Concert Videos: Demi Lovato Opening “Tell Me You Love Me” World Tour + Setlist

Demi Lovato has kicked off her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour with a bang at Viejas Arena in San Diego.There was a huge crowd of over 10,000 people at the arena and Demi was totally ready to give a mesmerizing performance at the opening concert. It’s just a beginning, so expect a lot more to come in the future from the singer.

Demi will tour North America, Latin America, and Europe in this “Tell Me You Love Me” tour. The tour will stretch towards the end of June and Demi is going to be super busy during this time. So go ahead, buy tickets to her concerts, and watch her perform some of her best songs. Don’t expect her to release any new material until June considering her schedule. But if she does release some new material, it’d be so awesome.

Below is the complete setlist for her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour.

Demi Lovato Setlist for “Tell Me You Love Me” World Tour

You Don’t Do It for Me Anymore

Daddy Issues

Cool for the Summer

Sexy Dirty Love

Heart Attack

Give Your Heart a Break

Confident

Games

Concentrate

Cry Baby

Lonely

No Promises

Échame la culpa

Yes

Warrior

Father

Smoke & Mirrors

Sorry Not Sorry

Tell Me You Love Me

Now that’s a great setlist and I’m sure she’d absolutely rock the stage anywhere she goes during her world tour. If you are a fan, get her tickets. You can’t miss this tour. It’s time you watch some videos from her first appearance in concert at San Diego last night. Watch them below.

Watch Demi Lovato at San Diego opening Concert for “Tell Me You Love Me” World Tour