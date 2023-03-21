Watch Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson perform “Symphony” on TV

Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson were on The Voice UK stage performing their latest song titled “Symphony”. The performance was a great head-start for the semi-finalists. It set the example of how to perform live with a 10-piece string section. Zara Larsson’s vocal delivery was good that it set the mood for everyone to dance to the tunes. By the time the song hit its midway notes, the judges were dancing with Clean Bandit.

Things are amazing for Zara Larsson and Clean Bandit right now. They released the music video, which was an instant hit, and then quickly appeared on TV performing “Symphony”. The song is featured on Zara Larsson’s recently released album.

Clean Bandit played the instruments that she played in the music video released last week. In the middle, you see the girl playing the cello, just as it’s in the MV. If you look closely, you will notice that Zara is wearing the same platinum dress as well. She looks stunning and I’m kind of enjoying the way they planned out this performance.

Watch Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson perform “Symphony” live