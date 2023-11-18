UPSAHL Music Video For, “The Other Team”. Watch Now:

Guys Guys! I just found the guy our UPSAHL was waving at. LOL!

Earlier this month, The American singer and songwriter, “UPSAHL” premiered a new song, “The Other Team”. The song will be a part of her upcoming EP which is due out in 2019 but the official and exact dates are not announced yet.

The song is now accompanied with the official music video directed by, “Ally Pankiw”. Before we proceed to the video let me tell you that I love this song from the day of its release and I am still giving it very well deserved streams. I admit, that I was waiting for the music video and I am happy to get it. BINGO!

The music video is here and the expectations just came true. The colorful visual to the song sees UPSAHL spending a day in her college. She finds the guy while standing in a queue and waves at him and listen guys, she was write. The guy does not exactly wave at her, it’s someone else he waves at.

It’s not it. The video has got more in it. She dances with her friends and I like her wearing that beautiful crown. Of course You are the alt-pop queen UPSAHL.

Watch The Music Video To The UPSAHL’s, “The Other Team”: