Trappa Madeit Premieres New Song, “Stormin” Featuring Youngboy NBA & Moneybagg Yo. Song Premiere:

The Georgian Hip Hop artist, “Trappa Madeit” has joined forces with the American Rappers, “Moneybagg Yo” and “Youngboy NBA” to premiere a new song titled, “Stormin”. It will appear on Trappa’s Upcoming debut EP titled, “Already Rich”. The EP is supposed to be released in end of this year. So, more is coming!

The Antalta based rap star, “Trappa” has helped himself by producing this new song Stormin and also He has been collaborating with different names of the Hip Hop music industry to premeire songs like, “So in Love” and “Fortunate” in last few months. Let’s see if he is going to find something on the charts.

Back to the song, It sounds good to me. It is a Perfect rap song possessing a mix of rap and electronic sound and the lyrics saying, “I came from a block where it’s storming. And i came from the trenches by my lonely”. I am impressed!

Trappa also shared a lyrical video to the song on 5th of November. It was first premiered exclusively on Global Grind.

Listen To The Trappa Madit, YoungBoy and Moneybagg Yo’s Collaboration, “Stormin”: