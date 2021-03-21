The Cranberries Delivers Song Called, “Wake Me When It’s Over”. Stream Here:

While everyone was waiting for their eighth and final studio album, the Irish rock band has come with a new song titled, “Wake Me When It’s Over” from their upcoming final album called, “In The End”. It is a follow up to their song, “All Over Now” which was released in January, 2019.

In The End comprises 12 tracks including this new song, “Wake Me When It’s Over” which serves as song No.3 on the album.

Wake Me When It’s Over is a lovely ballad. It is emotional but catchy. I like the production that has always been great by the Irish band. Lyrics are so heart touching.

Listen to The Cranberries’ new song, “Wake Me When It’s Over”:

One of the band members Noel Hogan talked to the media about the song and said, “This was a song Dolores had been working on for a little while. It’s a fun song to play and it’s bright and quite uplifting. It’s very much a classic Dolores song with a soft verse and a massive chorus”.