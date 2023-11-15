The 1975 Music Video For, “Sincerity is Scary”. Watch:

Back in September, the English Pop Rock band, “The 1975” shared a new song titled, “Sincerity is Scary”. The song was premiered exclusively on the Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show and then was premiered publicly.

This new song is a part of the group’s upcoming third album, “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships”. The album is set to be released on 30th of November. It is available to pre-order here.

The 1975 has now shared the official music video to the song, “Sincerity is Scary” directed by, “Warren Fu”. It was premiered via YouTube.

The Music Video Starts and you will see the lead vocalist of the group, “Matthew Healy” getting out of his bed. He dresses up then and goes out of his house, starts to sing the song and wanders sleepily in the street. The video continues and he starts to dance while meeting strangers on the street and it goes on throughout the video.

Watch The Music Video To The 1975’s, “Sincerity is Scary”: