Taylor Swift Performs Her Single “Tim McGraw” With Tim McGraw and His Wife “Faith Hill”, Historic Perfomance!

Taylor swift is busy these days for the promotion of her sixth studio album, ”Reputation”. She Had a music concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on August 25th as she has planned a tour in the support of her album from May 8 2018 to Nov 21 2018.

This Nissan Stadium tour was much awaited by her fans. And guess what? She just made the stage go wobble with a rocking performance by her.

The American singer knew that she couldn’t disappoint the audience so she came up with a surprise. And yes, what a surprise! She started the concert by performing her debut single from the year 2006. Do you remember? Which was it? She performed, “Time McGraw”.

The fans from Nashville enjoyed every moment and participated by singing the song out loud with her which was historical. Even Taylor loved it too.

The American Singer welcomed the country star, ”Tim McGraw” who joined him throughout the performance of her debut single. Tim McGraw’s spouse Faith Hill also joined them on the stage.



Okay now this was just an amazing performance. I think Nashville would never have hosted a shocking performance like this. WOW!