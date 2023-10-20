Sting & Shaggy Have Released a New Version of, “Gotta Get Back My Baby”, Featuring, “Maître Gims”.

The Jamaican Singer, “Shaggy” and the British Singer and Songwriter, “Sting” have been working together so far this year. They relased a collaboratie album, “44/876″ back in April 2018. The album consists of 12 tracks.

Sting and Shaggy decided to deliver more together. They just picked up a song,”Gotta Get Back My Baby” from their recent album and released a new vesion of it. This new version features the French Rapper, “Maître Gims”.

The song was co-written by “Sting” and “Shaggy” with “Martin Kierszenbaum”, “Andre Fennell” and “Teflon”. Moreover the pair is also about to release the newer version of the album, “44/876” as well. It will be out on November 16th.

Listen to New Version of Sting and Shaggy’s, “Gotta Get Back My Baby”:

So, How do you like this new version?

Sting and Shaggy have planned a tour for the support of the upcoming album and the tour is titled, “The 44/876 Tour”.

They are going to visit the North America from September 14h to October 16th. The tour will start at the Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, FL. Here you go with the link for more Tour Details.