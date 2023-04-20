Song Preview: “No Tears Left To Cry” by Ariana Grande – SNIPPET + COVER ART

Ariana Grande is just about to make her return with her new single. This new single is titled “No Tears Left To Cry”. She has already given us a short snippet of this upcoming single. The song will premier tonight.

“No Tears Left To Cry” is Ari’s first single from her upcoming studio album. It’s going to be her fourth studio album and it will come out via Republic Records. We are hopeful that Ariana and her label will launch the pre-order for the album before the winter, 2018.

A few hours earlier, Ariana went online and released a snippet of her new single. Along with it, she also released the official cover art for her new single. In addition, she told her fans about the new counter that she has added to her website. This countdown timer will set the time for the new song. As of now, it’s set to 11pm today.

Ariana uploaded the snippet on her YouTube channel. It’s not a snippet from the studio version so expect to hear a lot of background noise. You won’t understand much but you know that a new Ariana song is coming. That’s probably all that this snippet serves. We hope we will get the full version tonight and then we will know what Ariana has for us in her new album.

Listen to a snippet of “No Tears Left To Cry” by Ariana Grande