The first single from their latest album Le Petite Mort, this is a song that wears its heart on its sleeve both in its music and excellent video.

With a quickly perky chorus but also with a slight sombreness to its centre, the slight Manic Street Preachers sound works for James and this feels like their best release in a long time.

Catchy and quickly memorable, with some strong production values and instrumentation.

(7/10)

