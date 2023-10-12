Sia Song, “I‘m Still Here” For a French Shoe Company, “Repetto”. Stream:

Were you waiting for new music from the Australian Singer, “Sia”? Here I got something for you.

Yeah, Sia has delivered a new song titled, “I’m Still here”. The song is for a French Shoe Company, “Repetto” as she is having a partnership with the company.

I am confused that if the song really is for the shoe company? Haha, doubtlessly she has come up with another best song. The song comes with a message that is to go from a struggling stage to the winning stage.

“I’m still here” is a lovely ballad and has got a heart taking melody. What about Sia’s vocals? Yeah, you guessed it right, The Australian singer is slaying it with her soulful vocals.

Listen To Sia’s New Song titled, “I’m Still here”:

How do you like it? In fact I am thankful to the French shoe Company for blessing us with new music from the vocals-Queen, “Sia”.

The reason behind this partnership is quite simple. What though? She is having a shoe collection with the French company. Here is the pre-order link.

Look at the Australian Singer’s Tweet about the song:

More Sia magic for you 💫 New song “I’m Still Here” out everywhere today in partnership with @Repetto_Paris https://t.co/49WAAEqyQC don’t forget to pre-order for your pair of #repettobysia shoes, coming this spring https://t.co/QICDGxAi3u – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/k7DQOlWymC — sia (@Sia) 12 October 2018