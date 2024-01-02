Shy’m Shares a Song, “La go”. Stream Here:

The French singer and songwriter, “Tamara Marthe” who is known professionally by her stage name, “Shy’m” is working on her upcoming seventh studio album. The album is supposed to be released in early 2019. It marks her first album release after two year (Since 2017’s Héros).

This new song, “La go” was leaked over the internet earlier in December, but without minding that, Shy’m has released the song officially. The official song is now available on digital platforms.

First things first, the song has got a great advantage of Shy’m cute vocals. I just the love the way she sings in this new song.

The production? It is so relaxing. So this just sums up to make this song a whole lovely anthem.

Listen to the Shy’m’s new song titled, “La go”:

The French singer has already planned and announces a tour for the support of the upcoming album. The tour is called Agape tour, and she will be visiting France, Swiss, and Belgium. It all starts in June 2019. Here is the link to more tour details.