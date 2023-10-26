Sabrina Carpenter Song, “Paris”. Stream:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Sabrina Carpenter” has shared a new song titled, “Paris”. The Song will appear on her upcoming third studio album, “Singular: Act 1” which is expected to be out on 9th of November.

Paris is a follow up to her last released single, “Almost Love” and was co-written by Sabrina with “Jason Evigan” and “Leland”.

First let me tell you that Paris, the city is on number in the travel list of our Sabrina as she shared her views on the media recently.

This new song Paris is about the city and the American Singer expresses her love about the city of lights. Look at the chorus, “It’s so romantic in Paris, Won’t even try to compare it, Thought I was Sure that i would find it, But I already have love in LA”. It’s okay lady that you love Paris, but this LA-verse confuses me a bit.

Needless to say that Paris is a very sweet production where Sabrina is slaying it with her soulful vocals. This song has got my attention for sure. See, if you get attached too, give it a try below.

Listen To Sabrina Carpenter’s New Song, “Paris”:



So, are you going to get the album?