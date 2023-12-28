“Real Chill” Music Video by Rae Sremmurd ft. Kodak Black

Rae Sremmurd continues delivering us some great music video. The latest one is the new single “Real Chill” that gets a music video now. The music video for this single is directed by MAX who seems like the official video directed for Rae Sremmurd’s second album. You can watch “Real Chill” music video after the review.

If you were wondering whether Rae Sremmurd plans to continue releasing music videos from his second album, then it has been confirmed now. With this video, it is now obvious that the band plans to do music videos for all tracks from the second music album. So, for the fans of Rae, it’s time to ‘chill’ and continue watching music videos.

In this music video “Real Chill”, the Rae is trying to give the fans what they asked for – a real party. The video is about a house party that the band hosts for Christmas. You will see Christmas lights and a lot of smoke, probably some of it is the weed as the smoke is dense and doesn’t feel like regular tobacco smoke. The band actually held a house party in real life and that’s where they got the idea for the music video. I’m sure you will find it fun with all that smoke and girls twerking. Watch the video below.

Watch “Real Chill” Music Video by Rae Sremmurd