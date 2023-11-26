Quavo Premieres a New Music Video For, “How Bout That?”. Watch Now:

Back in October, the American Hip Hop Band Migos’ member, “Quavious Keyate Marshall” known professionally by his stage name, “Quavo” shared his debut solo album, “Quavo Huncho”. The album is already doing good. It has secured a position of No. 2 on US Billboard 200 and reached No.16 on UK album charts.

Quavo is up again. The American rapper has decided not to stop and now he has come up with an official music video to his song, “How Bout That?”. The song is included in his debut album. Let’s see of it helps the album to find more on the charts.

Back to the video, It was directed by Kid Studio and the Quavo himself. It features the American rapper as a basketball coach. He coaches a basketball team that seems to be a loser. Our Quavo gives them a liquid to drink called, “Quavo’s Secret Stuff” and here we go my friend. The Liquid brings them the energy to win the game. Drama!

Watch The Music Video To The Quavo’s, “How Bout That?”: