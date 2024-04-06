Single review: Puff Daddy feat. Rick Ross – ‘Big Homie’

It’s almost a bad sign when your come back song sounds like a parody by The Lonely Island and so it is on the comeback of Mr Coombs aka P Diddy aka Puff Daddy, or whatever he wants to be called nowadays.

Packed full of clichés and expletives, the beat is good and the chorus memorable, but it’s hardly adding anything new to the pot.

Not a classic Puff Daddy track even though it’ll please the fans probably.

(4/10)

Buy: Big Homie (feat. Rick Ross & French Montana) [Explicit]

Watch the video for ‘Big Homie’ below – and look-out for guest spots from track collaborators Rick Ross and French Montana as well as a host of hip hop starts including A$AP Rocky, Ashanti, Jermaine Dupri, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Nelly and Bow Wow: