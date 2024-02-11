Protests planned over Beyonce’s Super Bowl performance

Beyonce, who performed her politically charged single ‘Formation’ at Super Bowl Half Time Show, is being criticized for bringing up political issues at a place that should have only pure entertainment. According to former NYC mayor Rudy made a famous remark saying;

“Let’s have decent, wholesome entertainment and not use it as a platform to attack the people who risk their lives to save us.”

Why all this controversy? What did Beyonce do to raise the attention this time?

What happened?

Beyonce took this opportunity to showcase her opinion for the Black Panther movement. All the performers, including Beyonce, wore Black Panther dresses and made signs that resembled the famous black power salute.

Her performers showcased their protest by raising banners with text “Justice 4 Mario Woods” on them before the show.

What’s going on now?

Although this could have been it, something people noticed but didn’t bother about it. People noticed what Beyonce wanted to say and move on. Enjoy her song and her great performance but as always there were a few watching the performance with a critical eye and they were ready to nitpick right after the performance on live TV. One of the people who made a lot of noise over her performance was former NYC major on Fox TV while the other one was a Fox News contributor. Now there are a few rallies planned against Beyonce’s performance. These protests will be held outside the NFL Headquarters. Some Beyonce fans have decided to start a rally against anti-Beyonce protest, calling it anti-anti-Beyonce protest.

Interested joining the protest?

Do you want to join in? Let us know in comments and we will help you connect with the organizers of these protests.