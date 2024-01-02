Preston Delivers Music Video For, “About To Go Off”. Watch Here:

The 14 years old Canadian hip-hop singer/rapper and songwriter, “Preston Senst” who is better known under his stage name, “Preston” has shared a new music video for his song, “About To Go Off”. The video was directed by, “Truondabeat”.

First let me tell you that Preston has been writing his own songs since he was 8. The lad has got talent and is finding his way to become a big name in the hip hop industry. So, the song, “About To Go Off” was written by the Canadian rapper himself as well and was produced by, “Lux Ray Beats”.

Coming to he video, It sees the 14 years old rapper rocking the streets of Toronto. Well, I am kinda glad to watch the video, I mean it’s just like how it should have been. It sees the Canadian rapper, rapping in style.

Watch the music video to the Preston’s, “About To Go Off”:

Preston is working on his upcoming debut EP called, “Preston Vol. 1” which is expected to be released in early 2019. It will be a project of 5 tracks, and the song, “About To Go Off” will appear on the EP.