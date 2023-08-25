Single review: Pitbull feat. Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Lette – ‘We Are One (Ole Ola)’

The official song for this year’s football World Cup in Brazil nails the sound of the country and the singable hook of the chorus, but elsewhere with three artists including Pitbull’s oft-parodied style ‘We Are One’ becomes more of ‘We Are A Mess’, with too many competing elements and singers vying for your attention.

Oh, and Pitbull’s rap must have been written in two minutes and Lopez and Lette are forgettable. The whistling and samba stylings are great but it certainly lacks the unique hooks of some previous football songs, certainly the UK ones. Here’s hoping we can do better.

(6/10)

Buy: We Are One – Ole Ola