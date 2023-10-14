Single review: Peace – ‘Money’

Though the message of the song is probably more important than its sound – I’m not going to go into a discussion here of whether it’s saying something crucial or is more superficial – but the balance is sought.

The semi-rap delivery of the verses has more grunt than the chorus with its stomping beat but the simple hook of the title works well and adds a bit more flavour to the musical dish.

Not bad, but needs more of their debut album heights.

(6.5/10)

‘Money’ is the first single to be taken from Birmingham band Peace’s upcoming second album, the follow-up to their successful 2013 album In Love.

