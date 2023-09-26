“One Love Manchester” – Watch Ariana Grande in Concert

If you are an Ariana Grande fan, you were definitely waiting for her return to Manchester. She didn’t disappoint and came back to the city to give her fans what they deserve – a great live performance.

This Ariana Grande concert took place this Sunday. It featured many guest performers. The list is really long here but some of them were Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Naill Horan, Katy Perry, and Robbie Williams. Now that’s what you call a huge concert. Ariana was lucky to have all these people performing in Manchester when she was there.

This concert had something special about it. There was a reason that everyone came to the concert. All the ticket proceeds from the concert will go the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Manchester. It’s a great cause and everyone was eager to come out to attract more people.

When you watch the video of this Manchester concert below, don’t miss the Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande performance. They performed “Don’t Dream It’s Over”. It’s one of the best performances from the concert. You will also love Ariana Grande performing “One Last Time” live on the concert. It’s another highlight of this concert.