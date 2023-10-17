Olly Murs Collaboration Song,”Moves” WIth Snoop Dogg. Stream Now:

The English Singer and Songwriter has released a new song, “Moves” featuring Snoop Dogg. This new song will appear on his forthcoming album titled, “You Know I Know” which is out on November 9th. It will be available in the stores all over the UK.

Moves is accompanied with a music video too. The Song along with the official music video was released via YouTube today(Wednesday) in the morning. The visuals are directed by Alberto Falcone.

Moves is a captivating number and of course you are gonna love it. What’s new? The Music Video.

Unfairly, the visuals feature no Snoop Dogg! It literally, irritates me. I mean the video could have been better if the American Rapper had appeared on it.

You will see the Olly dancing in a party. was he trying to be funny? I think,YES! The video shares a story. Yeah, Olly gets interested in a lady and he drinks MOVES-cans to get the energy to dance. In the end he encounters a dance-battle with the girl’s boy friend and knocks him out. Likeable!

Watch The Video To Olly Murs’ New Song,”Moves”:



All i know is Olly looks cute in that suit, I loved his dance moves and i missed Snoop Dogg.