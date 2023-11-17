Olivia O’Brien Has Shared a New Music Video, “Care Less More”. Watch Now:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Olivia O’Brien” premiered her second song of 2018 titled, “Care Less More” in the start of this month.

The track was co written by Olivia O’Brien with, “Drumaq”, “Tobias Frelin”, and “Anton Hård af Segerstad”. It will be a part of her upcoming debut album which will be out in the end of this year.

Olivia has now shared the accompanying Music Video for her recently released single, ” Care Less More” which was first premiered exclusively on the Idolator and then was premiered publicly. It is now available on digital platforms.

Care Less More is a song saying that Olivia does not recieve the attention from her boyfriend what she deserves and she sings that her boyfriend is cheating on her and of course the music video relates the theme of the song.

You will see the Olivia laying with her boyfriend on the bed and that there is a bit of confusion between them like they want to get closer to each other and make love but also they won’t allow each other to do so. Drama!

Watch The Music Video To Olivia O’Brien’s, “Care Less More”: