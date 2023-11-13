Noah Cyrus Has Shared a New Music Video, “Mad at You” Featuring Gallant. Watch Here!

The American Singer and Songwriter released a song, “Mad at You” back in September featuring the American R&B Singer and Songwriter ,”Gallant”. It appeared on her debut EP, “Good Cry”.

Mad at You is now accompanied with the Official Music Video directed by “Samm McAlear” and “Dom Stills”. It was first premiered exclusively on Billboard on 12th of November but is now available on digital platforms.

Mad at you as you know, is an emotional ballad where Noah sings that she can never be mad at her lover and exposes that how much she loves him. Guys! what could be a better video music video for an emotional song like this?

The pair has shared the best accompanying video for the song which starts and when Noah smokes a ciggerate sitting in the window of her room and crying. It continues and shows American Singers spending a day with each other. And then Gallant Captures a video of Noah when she lays on her bed.

