Njomza Premieres New Music Video for, “Lonely Nights”. Watch Now:

The Chicago Based singer and Songwriter, “Njomza” recently Signed with the Motown Records and shared a new EP, “Vacation” which was her first EP with the major record label.

Njomza has now come up with a new music video to her song, “Lonely Nights” which is a part of her EP, “Vacation”. The video was directed by, “Chad Tennies”. It was first premiered exclusively on the Billboard but is now available on the digital platforms.

Lonely Nights is about missing someone you love , to be by their side. So, it’s already emotional and this accompanying music video relates the theme of the song.

The Video starts and sees Njomza sitting on her couch watching the TV. What does she see in the TV? The time she spent with her lover and imagines that what they would have been doing if they were together. She just wants these LONELY NIGHTS of her to get better!

What about the scene? Almost all of the video is good but I love the part when it rains over Njomza. And yes how could I forget? She looks super cute in that wig.

Watch The Music Video to The Njomza’s, “Lonely Nights”: