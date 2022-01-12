Nina Nesbitt Premieres a Music Video For, “Colder”. Watch Here:

The Scottish singer and songwriter, “Nina Lindberg Nesbitt” aka, “Nina Nesbitt” has shared a new music video for her song, “Colder”. The visual is directed by, “Debbie Scanlan”.

The song, “Colder” was co-written by, “Nina Nesbitt” with, “Peter Rycroft”. It will appear on the Scottish singer’s, “The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change”. The album is set to be released on 1st of February, 2019 and it is a project of 13 tracks.

Back to the music video, It features Nina Nesbitt in her swimming pool, in a desert and hills. It is an attractive visual featuring Nina’s day from her daily life.

You will see her swimming, she walk in the swimming pool with a flowers in her hand and yes, in some scenes she will be holding a drink.

Watch the music video to the Nina Nesbitt’s, “Colder”:

Nina talked to the media about the song when she said, “It was a really easy song to write but one of the most difficult to produce because it started as a piano ballad but I wanted it to be different to stand out on the album”.