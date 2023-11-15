Nicki Minaj releases track “Black Barbies” ; girlish version of “Black Beatles”

Nicki Minaj released a new track “Black Barbies” via her official SoundCloud account on November 15th, 2016. Rap Queen has actually reworked the track “Black Beatles” by Mike Will Made-It, Rae Sremmurd, and Gucci Mane. The original track for which Nicki made a version is a smash hit that made its place in the BillBoard top 100.

Produced by Mike Will Make-It, “Black Barbie” track is entirely written by Nicki Minaj. She’s a wonderful singer and an amazing performer.

What made her make a girlish version of “Black Beatles?” Her Instagram post explains it all. She says that she’s happy because 2 “lil” niggas got the #1 record in the country.” she specifically mentioned Mike Will in that post that she’s happy for him too. Nicki Minaj and Mike Will have worked together on so many records including her Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Some Mo!.”

Besides being herself, Nicki Minaj seems worried about Trump becoming new President. “I see these silly nigga’s flexin’, it’s a no zone / you gon’ be floatin’ in dem rivers like you know Joan / Island girl, Donald Trump wants me to go home / Still pull up with my wrist looking’ like a snowcone” raps the queen.

She also rapped, “Mike Will Made it Nigga / Sremm Life / Black Barbies in the city / Fass ass and pretty titties.” She really likes talking about her fake body parts. Well, that’s the usual of her! Overall, it’s a great attempt by the Queen.

Stream: “Black Barbies” by Nicki Minaj