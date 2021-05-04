Song Review: “The Way I Am” by Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth has premiered a new song titled “The Way I Am”. The new track is the first song from Charlie’s upcoming studio album. The album, titled “Voicenotes”, will hit stores during the second week of may.

Singer/songwriter/producer also released the artwork for “Voicenotes” on Instagram along with this first flavor from the tracklist. It’s one of the highly-anticipated albums of the year. The singer will have to meet expectations that he built with his 2016 RIAA-Certifie platinum debut lbum.

Charlie is also planning to get ready for his “Voicenotes tour” after probably releasing couple of more songs from the album. You can comeback here to read about his tour info along with tour dates as soon as Charlie or his label say something about it, officially.

The track “The Way I Am” is about how Charlie deals with different situations. What is his reaction in a difficult situation? How does he cope with pressure of expectation? The song is about his personality, about wht kind of a person he is. You gotta give it a listen to know how good it is. Stream it below.

Stream “The Way I Am” by charlie Puth