Song Review: “One Of A Kind” By Ronan Keating Ft. Emeli Sandé

It’s been 20 years since Ronan Keating decided to go solo. As we expected, Ronan is blessing us with a new album to celebrate this era as a solo artist. The album will come out on May 1st and it will feature some of the biggest Boyzone hits. But that doesn’t mean Ronan Keating isn’t planning on any new material. In fact, he has already released a new song titled “One Of A Kind.”

This new song “One Of A Kind” is a dreamy ballad where the 42-year-old artist talks about the excitement that comes before the wedding. It’s a special time in everyone’s life and that’s exactly what Ronan is celebrating.

In the song, Ronan sings about how he needs whiskey seconds before the wedding time and how it helps calm the nerves. The chorus is snappy and both the singers get together on it singing “You love is one of a kind and I’m not alone anymore.”

While talking about the song, Ronan told the fans that the song is all about the day before the wedding. He also praised Emeli’s vocals as they brought the excitement to the track. You can listen to the song below.

Listen To “One Of A Kind” By Ronan Keating Ft. Emeli Sandé