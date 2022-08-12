Song Review: “Looking For America” By Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey has premiered a new song titled “Looking For America”, which is about the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. The 34-year-old singer enrolled Jack Antonoff to create this powerful song.

The song is about how things have gone bad and they need to change. “I’m still looking for my own version of America,” sings Lana over a powerful production. She is wishing for America without the gun, a country where people would see stars and fireworks in the sky and not bombs. As the song progresses towards the chorus, Lana reveals that it’s just a dream and wishful thinking.

While talking about the song, Lana makes it clear that she isn’t a politician and that she is not trying to have an opinion. However, it’s the mass shooting that has affected her. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Looking For America” By Lana Del Rey