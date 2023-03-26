Single: “Watch Me Do” by Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor released a new song yesterday. This new song is titled “Watch Me Do” and it was released via Epic Records. Meghan has already served snippets from this song on Snapchat but now she has made the full song available on iTunes. The single is produced by Ricky Reed. This new single is picked from Meghan’s upcoming second studio album titled “Thank You”.

“Watch Me Do” has upbeat soul production that gets very close to being classified as a ‘jazzy’ single. Meghan uses this song to talk about two important things. First, she wants to let everyone be clear on the fact that she doesn’t care about haters. She won’t waste her energy thinking about them. She says she’s been on a ‘low-hater’ diet recently. Second, she wants to let everyone know that she’s got a great body and she feels good about it. It’s a great song, one that everyone would love, unless someone is a Meghan-hater. You can listen the full version below or simply download it on iTunes.

Listen to “Watch Me Do” by Meghan Trainor