Single Stream + Video: “Lose You To Love Me” By Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has premiered a new single along with its music video. The single is titled “Lose You To Love Me” and it’s an emotional ballad. Selena didn’t choose to go for an uptempo banger or bop and decided to do a ballad instead. This talks volumes about her dedication to doing something new and different every time.

The song “Lose You To Love Me” is written by Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Mattman & Robin, and Selena Gomez. The lyrics are as honest as they get. In the song, Selena sings about the deception of love. How we all go into it blindly. Many times, we know it’s not what it seems. We see the signs but we ignore them. The singer decorates these lyrics beautifully over a bare-bones production. It all sounds so good to our ears.

The song is not all about how we deceive ourselves but its also about what a toxic relationship teaches you. While talking about the song, Selena was open to admit that the song is basically inspired by things that happened in her life. So we could assume the lessons Selena is giving us about toxic relationships are the lessons she learned in the last few years. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Lose You To Love Me” By Selena Gomez