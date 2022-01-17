Single Review: “Uphill Battle” by Rozzi

Rozzi, who is known for her collaboration with Maroon 5, released a new single from her debut album. It’s title “Uphill Battle” and it’s a piano ballad – one that you will fall in love after you listen to it the first time.

San Francisco-born singer-songwriter Rozzi gives us a wide range of romantic emotions in her new single “Uphill Battle”. It portrays her overly-analytical nature, as she admitted in a recent interview. It’s like a description of herself – a timely introduction of her real personality to the music world. It’s a delicate yet artistically brave way to introduce her debut album. I can’t wait for more from her.

Rozzi made her name back in 2012 when she collaborated on “Come Away to the Water” with Maroon 5. She followed it up with a few more collaborations with Adam Levine. She then released two EPs.

This new single “Uphill Battle” is an important milestone for Rozzi. It serves as the lead single from her debut LP. This album is expected to come out later this year. She or her label hasn’t announced the release date yet. It’s time to listen to her new single below.

Listen to “Uphill Beat” by Rozzi