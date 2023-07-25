Single Review: “Satellite” By Ben Abraham

Ben Abraham has released a new single titled “Satellite” and it already sounds like a hit. Ben released his first independent album in 2016 but now he has signed a deal with the Atlantic Records and this single is a part of the album he’ll be doing with his label.

Although his 2016 album was a massive hit in Australia, the singer changed his focus and delivered some of his best work as a songwriter. He wrote Kesha’s “Praying” and Demi Lovato’s “Smoke & Mirrors” along with other major hits.

Ben’s new single “Satellite” is a beautiful lullaby that’s not only soothing to listen but it also impacts your mood and helps you relax, thanks to a piano-based arrangement. No matter how you look at it it’s an excellent debut single with a major label and it indicates that Ben is the artist to watch in 2019.

Listen To New Single “Satellite” By Ben Abraham