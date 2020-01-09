New Single Review: “Love Em Leave Em” By Amindi Featuring Kari Faux (+Music Video)

Amindi has premiered a new single titled “Love Em Leave Em” featuring Kari Faux. This new single is a cross between R&B and pop – with clear dance influence.

Previously, Amindi gave us hit singles like “Egg Aisle” and “Pine & Ginger” and raised everyone’s expectations. The good news is that she has met all these expectations and her new single is clearly on the next level. “Love Em Leave Em” is a wonderful track that could easily become your favorite release of the year so far.

The track “Love Em Leave Em” is about setting your priorities right. It’s about the reality check – understanding that money has to come before boys. Other girls who have set their priorities wrong would easily trip over a guy but Amindi would act otherwise as she declares in the opening lines “Trip over a guy, not I.” On the chorus, the rising star focuses on the type of relationship she can have with men “Don’t get too attached, I love em, leave em and I never call them back.” She goes on singing about how her mom tells her how she is about her dad but she feels different “I’m about my paper – run it up, I chase my bag.”

It’s a beautiful song and Amindi has done the right thing by coupling it with a fun music video. Watch the video below.

Watch “Love Em Leave Em” Music Video By Amindi Featuring Kari Faux