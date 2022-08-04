Single Review: “July” By Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus took quite a long break but she’s now making a comeback with a new single titled “July.” The track has a country feel that we already guessed from the cowboy emoji that we saw when she tweeted about the track a day ago.

The 19-year-old singer also previewed the music video this morning as she promised earlier. She told her fans on the social media that she’ll be releasing the music video soon and will do a quick chat session with her fans so that they could actually see the visual with her as soon as it comes out. From the response on social media and now on YouTube, it’s clear that fans are absolutely happy about the video.

In the music video, you’ll see Noah going somewhere. She’s carrying a lot of luggage as if she has left her house and now she doesn’t know where to go. As she feels the hot sun scorching her skin, she opens her bag and takes out a cowboy hat – the same cowboy hat that Noah suggested will be the focus of the video in her tweet. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “July” By Noah Cyrus