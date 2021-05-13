Single Review: “I’ll Be There” by Jess Glynne [Review + Official Music Video]

Jess Glynne has released a new single titled “I’ll Be There”. This new single marks return of the British superstar. The singer also premiered the official music video following the release of this new single. You can listen to “I’ll Be There” and watch the visual below.

In this new single “I’ll Be There”, you will see Jess Glynne at her best. Her vocals are everything here. You will be amazed by her range and how easily she controls her pitch. She has so much talent I want her to succeed in the US. She is already an established star back home but she is still finding it difficult to become a chart-topper in the US. Could this new single help her with chart success here? Only time could tell.

The single “I’ll Be There” gives us the best of Jess. You will love her signature swinging upbeat pop sound while praising her for making it a little more soulful. It’s a surprisingly fresh middle ground that Jess has found. It’s a nice production that clearly suggests that Miss Glynne is going to move a bit away from traditional pop in her upcoming project. However, the track isn’t exactly what the Brit superstar needed to claim top chart positions in the US. Give it a listen below and watch the video. Maybe I’m wrong and everyone loves the song. That’s wishful but considering I totally admire Jess, I will take it.

Watch Music Video “I’ll Be There” by Jess Glynne