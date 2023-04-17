Single Review: “I Like That” by Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae premiered a new song “I Like That” last night. The song came out on digital platforms after Eminem finished his Coachella set. No one expected more music for the day but that’s when Janelle decided to surprise everyone with her new song.

This new song will be a part of Janelle’s upcoming studio album. The album will be titled “Dirty Computer” and it will come out on 27 April. So if you like this song, you won’t have to wait long before you can grab Janelle’s full album.

The new track “I Like That” shows us the confidence Janelle has. She is fierce and her vocals are just amazing. She sings over a synth and sings “And I like that – I don’t really give a fuck if I’m the only one who like that”. She goes on and explains her point of view. She wants you to feel confident even when things aren’t working for you. Don’t change yourself so that other people start liking you. Stick to who you are and try to improve your game. She delivers this theme with excellent confidence and that’s the best thing about this song. Give this new song a listen and I’m confident you’d be desperately waiting for her album to come out. It’s that good a song.

Listen to “I Like That” by Janelle Monae