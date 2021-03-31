Single Review: “Chasing Fire” by Lauv

Lauv has released a new single and it’s a hit already. This new single is titled “Chasing Fire”. The 23-year old singer totally inspired us with her breakthrough song “The Other”. Ever since, he has been blessing us with a lot of fantastic songs including hits such as “Easy Love”, “Getting Over You” and “Paris In The Rain”.

Lauv gave us his first single “The Other” in 2016. It became a sensation as it achieved the super-hit on Spotify with more than 150 million streams. His next song “I Like Me Better” was another massive hit as it crossed 375 million streams on Spotify – a great achievement for a 23-year old singer. Lauv also got entry into the Top 100 with this song and we know he is someone to watch in the future.

“Chasing Fire” is a cute pop song that talks about a relationship. This relationship isn’t straightforward. Instead of getting the pleasure out of this relationship, the 23-year old singer has reached the bitter end of his story. It’s a relationship that never really started. It reached its end before it even started. Give “Chasing Fire” a listen and I’m sure you’d absolutely love it.

Listen to “Chasing Fire” – A New Song by Lauv