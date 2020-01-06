New Single Review: “Carefree” By Mick Jenkins + New Album Announcement

Mick Jenkins has released a new song titled “Carefree.” This new single is part of Mick’s upcoming album The Circus that will hit the shelves on 10th January.

Mick Jenkins isn’t wasting any time in 2020 as he has already planned a new album release to kick-off the new year. ‘The Circus’ marks the follow-up to Jenkins’ s2018 full-length Pieces of Men. The Circus consists of seven tracks Same OL, Carefree, The Light (ft. Earth Gang), Flaunt, The Fit, I’m Convinced, and Different Scales. The seven-track consists of production Black Milk, Hit-Boy, IAMNOBODI, DJ FU, and Beat Butcha. This Album also has a guest appearance “Atlanta duo Earth Gang “on “The Light.”.

The first upcoming song from this album is CareFree produced by Black Milk.

Pre-orders for the new collection have started. After the appearance of The Circus, Jenkins will visit North America with Earth Gang. The new single is created by Black Milk and highlights Jenkins’ mark melodious narrating and covers vocal conveyance up a laid-back instrumental. Jenkins at first shared a mystery for the track on Twitter back in November a year ago. The post demonstrated a video of him turning around in a seat, rapping and chiming in with the words.so go and listen to CareFree and enjoy hope so you will appreciate the new work of MR.Hippop. Listen to the new single below.

Listen To “Carefree” By Mick Jenkins