Single Review: “Burden Down” by Jennifer Hudson – Official Music Video Included

Jennifer Hudson has gifted us with a new single titled “Burden Down”. Like always, it’s so powerful that you can expect to have goosebumps. Isn’t that exactly why we love Jennifer Hudson? Expect her to be at her best in this single.

“Burden Down” is a powerful R&B song. It’s the second single from Hud’s forthcoming studio album. With this official release, it’s now the official follow-up to “Remember Me”, which we all loved so much. J-Hud also blessed us with a music video for the song. The MV came out on VEVO the same day as the audio.

In the song “Burden Down”, J-Hud talks about her toxic relationship. She tells us all how fed up she is with all the mess in her life. She explains how she is always the listener and her partner is the one who does all the talking. She never gets a chance to tell her side of the story, her problems, and ask questions.

The powerful lyrics turn to magic when Jennifer lends her vocals to them. It’s outstanding as you expect from J-Hud. Give it a listen below and don’t forget to tell us how you feel about it. Did it give you goosebumps? Did you like how Jennifer ended the song?

Listen to “Burden Down” by Jennifer Hudson + Watch Official Music Video