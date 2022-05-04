Single Review: “Back To You” by Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has released a new song titled “Back To You” after premiering it on Beats 1 show on radio. As of now, the song is available on all digital platforms. For Spotify streamers, Selena has added a special gift – it’s a vertical music video for her fans. Didn’t you expect a ‘mobile’ MV from her for any new song she’d release? I totally expected it with the way these vertical videos are becoming popular.

The track is produced by Trackside and Ian Kirkpatrick who has already produced some major hits including “Bad Liar” and “New Rules”.

If you are wondering about the fate of this new song from Selena, it serves as the official soundtrack for “13 Reasons Why” season 2. The new season of this TV series will premier on Netflix on May 18th and that’s when you will get the full soundtrack album as well.

The track “Back To You” gives us the best of Selena. Her vocals are absolutely gorgeous and you can’t do anything but LOVE them. She delivered every word with total perfection. Even when you don’t want to go there, she makes you feel as if this song is for Justin Bieber – as if he somehow influenced the creation of this track. Give it a listen below and see if you also think of their relationship while listening to this track.

Listen to “Back To You” by Selena Gomez – LYRIC VIDEO