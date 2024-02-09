New Single: “Pep Rally” by Missy Elliot

Missy Elliot has released a new single at a time when she is already all over the TV in the US with her Amazon Echo premiere. It premiered during the Super Bowl 50. It seemed like a perfect time for her to release a new single since the buzz is already there about her.

Missy Elliot didn’t just cashed on the Amazon commercial but she did a great favor to the company by making her single available on Amazon exclusively before it became available for purchase on other platforms. In the end, it looks as if all well for Missy and Amazon.

The single “Pep Rally” is a drum-heavy song that’s nearly perfect for the new dance moves that Missy wants to teach her fans. She literally teaches these new moves in the song. If you follow along, you’re going to end up doing some pretty cool dance moves.

There is no final word from Missy about the future of her new single but it’s safe to assume that it will decorate her seventh studio album. The album is already planned for a release towards the end of this year. Missy will be releasing this album via Atlantic Records.

Listen to “Pep Rally” by Missy Elliot – Full Version

