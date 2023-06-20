Single: “Growing Pains” by Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara has returned with a new single titled “Growing Pains”. This new single came out on digital platforms earlier this week and has created quite a buzz ever since.

“Growing Pains” is a powerful single that has deep lyrics. It’s the first taste of Alessia’s upcoming sophomore album. This album is her official follow up to “Know It All” that came out in 2015.

Although ‘Growing Pains’ has some great lyrics, the song probably failed to impress fans. It has a strong chorus but unlike earlier Alessia’s songs, this one isn’t radio-friendly despite having a pretty solid chorus. Will it do good on radio? I’m not sure.

This confessional track could have been a buzz track, filling the space of a personal track. However, I don’t think it deserved a single treatment. It’s like a page from her diary but nothing more than that. Anyway, it could still do good on radio and with the fans because of its cute chorus. Give it a listen below and see if you like it.

Listen to “Growing Pains” by Alessia Cara