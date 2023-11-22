Single Review: “Everglow” by Coldplay

Colplay has premiered a new track from their seventh studio album titled “A Head Full of Dreams” that will release on December 4 via Parlophone records in the UK and via Atlantic Records in the US. This track is titled “Evergrow” and it was premiered on Beats 1 radio show by Zane Lowe.

Chris Martin, lead singer for the British band, sings in a nostalgic tone throughout the song. The song is about the ‘overglow’ that can certainly make you peaceful despite being in misery due to someone passing away or maybe someone coming out of a relationship. As Chris explained in one of his interviews on radio, the ‘overglow’ can result even from a situation. He also told the story behind the song and talked about how he got the word ‘overglow’ from a surfer.

“Overglow” is a peaceful track that can bring you to tears. The production quality is really good and it’s pretty relaxing. Chris Martin sings in his stunning angelic vocals that can turn even an ordinary song into a nostalgic and soothing experience. You can listen to the song below.

Listen to “Everglow” by Coldplay Live at Belasco Theater