Watch: “Dirty Mind” by Flo Rida

Flo Rida proved that he knows how to make hit party songs with release of his last EP in Spring. Now he is back with a new studio album in the making. The rapper has already released the lead single “Dirty Mind” from the upcoming studio album. This will rapper’s fifth studio album.

“Dirty Mind” was released on December 4th on iTunes. The track sits somewhere between Marilyn Manson and Daft Punk’s music. Although the song will be categorized as ‘urban’ music, there are elements in the track which are clearly beyond the scope of urban music and make the track a lot different from the mainstream party urban music these days. Most surprisingly, you are going to enjoy the robotic voice that probably tries to imitate Daft Punk. The chorus has a great hook – typical Flo Rida style. It’s definitely catchy and you will find yourself singing along in no time.

There is a male voice in the track that wasn’t originally credited. Flo Rida dind’t mentioned any featuring artist for the track and that was a shame. The guy definitely deserved a credit for his voice even though he may just be one of those up-coming singers. But it looks as if Flo Rida has had a second thought. The updated song cover has revealed the contributing singer to be Sam Martin.

Flo Rida has really given us something refreshing and new. With every party song sounding incredibly similar to another random song that we’ve heard before, Flo Rida’s “Dirty Mind” is definitely going to stand out. Flo Rida knows how to come up with fresh and original music all the times. Listen to the song below and enjoy this refreshing take on urban/party music.

Listen to “Dirty Mind” by Flo Rida